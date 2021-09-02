Soulja Boy says that his next album, Swag 4, is dropping tonight and will feature a Kanye West diss. Soulja claims he was originally going to be featured on West's latest album, Donda, but his verse was cut from the song, "Remote Control”.

"Swag 4 album. Midnight," he announced Thursday, on Twitter.

He added: "Kanye west diss on the album tonight."



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Since the release of Donda, Soulja has been continuously calling out West on social media to no response. He's even challenged him to a boxing match and demanded that he apologize to Taylor Swift.

"I wanna fight. Do u know how to fight? @kanyewest I feel like u a hoe," Soulja tweeted, this week. "Let’s get in the ring?"

He added in another post: "U Pussy. U really wore that trump hat too. You did a-lot of corny shit in ur career and got a pass. Bitch ass nigga apologize to Taylor swift @kanyewest. If u would have ran on stage and snatched a mic from my hand I would have knocked yo ass out live on MTV

@kanyewest."

Chris Brown also appeared to take issue with having his verse cut from Donda for the track, "New Again."

