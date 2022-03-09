mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Soulja Boy Takes Inspiration From "Euphoria" On His New Track

Aron A.
March 09, 2022 13:27
Euphoria
Soulja Boy

Soulja Boy shares his new single, "Euphoria."


Euphoria season 2 finally came to a close recently, and fans have been gushing over the finale. Unfortunately, there's going to be a bit of a gap until the third season arrives. 

The show's faced significant criticism this season over the excessive use of substance abuse. Some have even described the show as glorifying substance abuse, which Zendaya said wasn't the intention. However, it seems that it's the inspiration behind Soulja Boy's latest single, "Euphoria." Off the rip, the rapper declares that he's "trappin' that dope like Euphoria" before diving into his luxurious purchases, and even his own recreational use of lean and marijuana.

Check out the latest offering from Soulja Boy below and let us know your thoughts on Draco's new single in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics
You know it ain't plain jane
Jump on the jet, I ain't takin' no train
Jump on the stage and they screamin' my name

