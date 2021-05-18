Soulja Boy has no problem reminding the world of his contributions. He often takes to social media every once and a while to jog everyone's memories of the important things he's given to the culture. Last week, after Nicki Minaj serviced her 2009 EP Beam Me Up Scotty to streaming platforms, he took to Twitter to remind folks he produced the melody for the memorable cut "Itty Bitty Piggy."

Other things he's claimed a vital hand in popularizing include pushing artists to use YouTube as a platform for music, revolutionizing how artists market themselves in the industry. It seems like some people aren't impressed by Soulja's most recent viral "first tweet." According to TMZ, famed jewelry and diamond store Icebox is still pursuing a case against the rapper for an unresolved lawsuit dished to him back in 2013.



Maury Phillips/Getty Images for BET

"I was the 1st rapper at Icebox," said Soulja in the tweet over the weekend (May 15). While lighthearted in nature, a rep for the company told the publication that the viral tweet meant nothing in light of the alleged fact that he's been ducking an open lawsuit they have against him. The company sued him back in 2013 for an open tab of over $60k they claim he never paid.

They add they've been unable to collect the debt and it has now soared to nearly $200k. TMZ reports Icebox has assigned lawyers to the case in attempts to get the cash back with a judge ruling in their favor, but claim Soulja's accounts never total more than $10k at a time. Essentially, hunting down the money has been a lost cause.

In other news, the Atlanta rapper has received a wave of support on social media in recognition of being ahead of his time. If you recall, Bow Wowrecently gave Soulja Boy his long-overdue flowers.

