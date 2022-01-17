Soulja Boy Steps Into The Future On "Metaverse"

After a year filled with discussions about cryptocurrency and NFTs, tech enthusiasts are preparing are now jumping into the metaverse. The world of virtual reality is practically becoming the norm and it shouldn't be surprising that more rappers are taking the leap into this space.

Soulja Boy, specifically, has already been quite vocal about his efforts within the crypto and NFT community. However, he'll also quickly remind you how he's the first rapper to grow digital weed in the metaverse. This week, he blessed fans with a new single that speaks to his exploration of virtual reality titled, "Metaverse." Draco's in his melodic bag on this one as he takes inspiration from the wealth he's accumulated from his investments into crypto and NFTs.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Bitcoin, it wasn't no PPP

Made a hundred thousand off NFT

Set ten bands in the account

It be a milli the next week

