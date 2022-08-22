Soulja Boy Shares His Latest Single "Life Is Amazing"

Say what you will about Soulja Boy but he's never been one to shy away from experimenting with his sound. He's frequently adapted and evolved with the times which is why he remains a cultural figure today. Mind you, his music might not be popping off the way it once did but Soulja Boy can produce a hit. That you can not deny.

The rapper continues to flood the streets with new music on a regular basis. Over the weekend, he turned heads with the release of his new single, "Life Is Amazing." As SB basks in the successes in his life, he takes on a more R&B approach on the record and dabbles deeper into the melodies on this one.

Check the latest from Soulja Boy below.

Quotable Lyrics

Was in the streets back then

I know they remember me

Came off trappin'

Then we made history