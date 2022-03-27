Soulja Boy says that he will never collaborate on a song with Tekashi 6ix9ine. The Big Draco rapper made his vehement declaration during an interview with Raquel Harper for her podcast, It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper.

When asked by Harper how he'd respond to a request to work together from 6ix9ine, Soulja held nothing back.

“N***a, hell nol!” Soulja says laughing. “I ain’t doin’ no damn song with you, get the fuck outta here! Yeah, we can’t do no song with 6ix9ine, he know that! He not expectin’ to get a Soulja Boy verse, he know that. It’s a wrap.”



Marcus Ingram / Getty Images

He explained: “It ain’t got nothin’ to do with me. We ain’t never did a song before, why we gon’ do one now? Why now though? You coulda did that when you first came out, the year after you came out … it’s too late! It’s way too late.”

Soulja says that one New York rapper he would be interested in collaborating with would be JAY-Z, explaining that he recalls Beyoncé doing the “Crank Dat” dance, back in the day.

Despite not wanting to collaborate, Soulja has previously argued that 6ix9ine is clearly the result of his influence. During an appearance on The Breakfast Club in 2019, he labeled him a "Soujla Boy child."

