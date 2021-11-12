Soulja Boy says that fans need to be more aware of their surroundings at concerts in the wake of the mass casualty event at Travis Scott's 2021 Astroworld Festival, where nine people were killed and hundreds more were injured.

As for how everyone can keep shows safer going forward, Soulja explained, "You just gotta hope that people can, you know, just enjoy themselves in the crowd, and it don't be a lot of extra activities going on. You know what I'm saying? But we got it under control. Y'all come to the Millenium Tour, man, we good."



Marcus Ingram / Getty Images

"You got to always check your surroundings, you feel me?" he continued. "Because if you get caught up in the concert and everybody got their phones out, you don't even know what's going on around you. You know what I'm saying? So you just really got to be aware of your surroundings, baby, we're in New York City."

Scott has been in hot water since the festival, with many fans questioning, not only why he didn't stop his performance to help fans, but why he was at Dave & Buster's after the show partying.

"Travis didn't really understand the full effect of everything until the next morning," the rapper's lawyer, Edwin F. McPherson, explained in a statement, this week.

