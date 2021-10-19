mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Soulja Boy Revs Up With "Who Want Smoke" Remix

Aron A.
October 19, 2021 17:01
Who Want Smoke With Me?
Soulja Boy

Soulja Boy is back with a remix of Nardo Wick's new single.


Nardo Wick has been buzzing over the year, thanks to the release of "Who Want Smoke??" The single arrived in January but quickly picked up momentum and has been in steady rotation over the year. However, the song gained a new set of fans last month after Nardo Wick shared the official remix featuring Lil Durk, G Herbo, and 21 Savage.

It was inevitable that the song would end up receiving plenty of unofficial remixes and freestyles. This week, Soulja Boy, fresh off of his feud with NBA Youngboy's fanbase, came through with a menacing take on Nardo Wick's record as he fired back at his critics and opponents.

Check out Soulja Boy's "Who Want Smoke With Me??" below and sound off on the comments on his take on the record.

Quotable Lyrics
What the f*ck is that?
Fifty through his fitted cap
Took his chains, you can't get it back
I'm in New York with a fifty strap

