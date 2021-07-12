mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Soulja Boy Reunites With Rich The Kid For "Rick N Morty (Remix)"

Aron A.
July 12, 2021 13:30
Soulja Boy and Rich The Kid connect for the remix.


Soulja Boy loves to go viral and he's quite good at it. Though oftentimes, it's related to some sort of controversial statement about how his trendsetting ways and not about his music. However, it was a few weeks ago when he was streaming on Twitch and dropped a quick Rick & Morty-inspired freestyle that immediately set the Internet ablaze before Adult Swim actually picked it up for the show's season 5 promo trailer.

As the rapper continues to deliver an influx of new tracks, he quietly dropped off a remix to the "Rick N Morty" freestyle alongside Rich The Kid. The two power through the smooth West Coast-inspired production with massive flexes. Rich The Kid's added verse plays off of Rick's name but pulls references from the MMG CEO and the renowned fashion designer, Rick Owens.

Quotable Lyrics
Rick Owens, might be rollin'
I just walked in with a .40 and it might be stolen
I ain't flexin' for the 'gram, bitch, I'm rich, for real
Coulda signed to Soulja Boy but I been had a deal

