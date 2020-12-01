Soulja Boy Returns With 16-Track "Swag 3" Mixtape

He's been relatively quiet throughout 2020, but Soulja Boy is back on the scene with another mixtape. After being released from jail, it was reported that Soulja Boy was working on getting a few of his face tattoos removed and there was news that he was maintaining sobriety after quitting Lean. He sparked a conversation about the impact he's had as an artist when he tweeted back in October, "I really changed the whole music industry. That’s crazy," but overall, he's pretty much kept himself away from controversy.

The 30-year-old recently dropped off Swag 3, a 16-track, featureless project where he shows the world what he's been working on in the studio. Soulja Boy has released a few singles this year including "Slide," "King Soulja," and "Link Up," but none of those records make an appearance on Swag 3. Give the album a few streams and let us know if Soulja Boy has a hit on his hands.

Tracklist

1. Aw

2. Talk Bout That

3. Cap

4. Nothing

5. Dirty Glock

6. Trenches

7. Smoke

8. In here

9. Stove

10. We Up

11. Real

12. Just Another Day

13. Headed to the Bag

14. Round Town

15. I'm on it

16. Celine