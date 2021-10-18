Soulja Boy played with fire this weekend, throwing shots at YoungBoy Never Broke Again (somebody whom he had previously named as one of his favorite all-time rappers) and his fans, calling his supporters "gay AF" and stating that he's grown cold on the Baton Rouge rapper because of his fans. Shortly after he made the comments on social media, a group of Houston goons claiming 4KT (YoungBoy's set) popped up online with one of Soulja's plaques, claiming they took it from him.

While the YoungBoy supporters thought they must have done something, Soulja saw their video and let them know that he doesn't care a single bit that one of his plaques went missing because, according to him, every studio in the city has at least one of his platinum plaques.



JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

"U can find them at ur local studio," said Soulja Boy, commenting on a video posted by DJ Akademiks of the Houston goons laughing after "robbing" Big Draco. "Step harder," he told them.

This comes following the release of Soulja's new single "Squid Game," which references some of the challenges in the ultra-popular new television series on Netflix. After dropping the song, Soulja dissed Tyga, Famous Dex, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again on social media. This "robbery" appears to be direct retaliation for his words against YoungBoy's fans.