Over the last couple of years, Aaron Carter has risen back to prominence thanks to his antics in the media. After a couple of wild No Jumper interviews, Carter has reentered the public consciousness and he has used his fame to secure celebrity boxing matches. He lost to Lamar Odom just over a month ago, and now, he is set to face off against former baseball player Lenny Dykstra.

During an interview with TMZ, Carter explained that he has no interest in fighting Dykstra and instead, he would rather go up against Soulja Boy. The rapper has challenged others to boxing matches in the past although they never came to fruition. With this in mind, it should come as no surprise that Carter opted to challenge Soulja.

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for BET

"Honestly, I would call out somebody, I would probably call out Soulja Boy, but I would rip him apart," Carter said. "Here’s the thing -- he just won’t respond. Because a lot of these guys in the industry, that do the same thing I do, they almost like to pretend I don’t exist. And, that’s because my record sells, and my numbers, and my concerts, and 26 years of longevity scares them, it threatens them."

Soulja Boy found out about this challenge and as one can imagine, he was not very amused. In the tweet below, Soulja simply wrote "I’ll beat the candy out his pockets" which is a pretty hilarious diss in all honesty. At this point, however, there are no official plans for such a fight.

