Soulja Boy Reminds Us He's A Boss On "Pandemic"

Madusa S.
January 04, 2021 12:03
This is the latest surprise single from the rapper.


While his latest work hasn't had the same commercial success his earlier projects did, that has not stopped Soulja Boy from releasing a steady stream of music regardless since then. Since recently returning to consistently dropping music in May of 2020 with "Superstar," he has gone on to release two mixtapes since then. His attempts at a major comeback have been stifled by an arrest at the height of his comeback tour, as well as other small bumps in the road. It looks like he's back on his grind in 2021 though, releasing his second single in two-days today with "Pandemic."

On "Pandemic," the rapper doubles down on his previous claims that he's a boss, and has maintained that title even throughout the quarantine. The song has about a minute and a half runtime and has a purely-trap production curated by 'prod.by.ad' with a menacing bass that makes it tough to hear Draco's bars at times. Nonetheless, the rapper's hoarse voice grips onto the bassline well as he delivers the cocky bars. 

Listen to "Pandemic" below, also available on Apple Music. What are your thoughts on Draco's newest single?

Quotable Lyrics 

Make the wrong move my choppa start hitting
Young Draco ran it up in a pandemic
Pandemic, Young Draco ran it up in a pandemic
Pandemic

 

