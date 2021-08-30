mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Soulja Boy Releases "Shawn Carter (Jay-Z)" Amid Kanye West Feud

Aron A.
August 30, 2021 14:59
Shawn Carter (Jay-Z)
Soulja Boy throws up the Roc on "Shawn Carter (Jay-Z)."


Those who remember Soulja Boy's mixtape run can recall just how frequently he was releasing music. It was almost overwhelming at times but fans have grown to love the Swag series quite a bit. Though he's been on a mission to establish himself as a tech entrepreneur, he's constantly reminding people of his rise in the game, and his contributions.

With Swag 4 set to drop this week, Soulja Boy revealed a brand new single paying homage to Marcy Projects' own pride & joy, Jay-Z. The rapper tackles a villainous beat, declaring off the rip, "Fuck these n***as talkin'." The three-minute joint finds Soulja Boy describing is hustle while finding parallels to Hov's. "Chop that rock like S. Carter/ Pull up in a brand new Ferrari, the project's Marcy," he raps in reference to Hov's stomping grounds.

Check the single below.

Quotable Lyrics
With that dope in lukewarm water
Uh, 2.5, that's a quarter 
Put my wrist in frozen water
Paint the Rolls Royce iguana
Stand inside the kitchen, cook that dope like Benihana

