Soulja Boy Releases "Rick & Morty" Freestyle From Twitch Stream

Aron A.
June 14, 2021 14:54
Soulja Boy drops off his latest track, "Rick and Morty."


Big Draco is on pace to release a new album this summer and the roll out has been eventful so far. Soulja Boy is riding off of the success of his latest chart-topping single, "She Make It Clap" which was actually a product of a freestyle on his live stream. While gaming, the rapper often drops a few bars for his fans depending on his mood. "She Make It Clap" became a viral sensation, thanks to TikTok, but it was proof, once again, that Soulja Boy can craft a hit record effortlessly.

Over the weekend, Soulja Boy experienced another viral moment after dropping his "Rick & Morty" freestyle on his Twitch stream. After it started gaining steam, the rapper unveiled an official studio version of the track which you can check out below.

Is it another hit for Big Draco? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Quotable Lyrics
Grippin' on my tool, yeah, I'm grippin' on that .40
Shootin' with that 3, yeah, you know I'm very sporty
Ballin' like a sport, dunkin' on the court
Got this badass bitch, yeah she goin' to New York
Droppin' off the top on a brand new Porsche
Brand new Porsche, yeah the roof got divorced

Soulja Boy
