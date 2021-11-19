mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Soulja Boy Releases New Album "Big Draco 2"

Alex Zidel
November 19, 2021 10:11
Big Draco 2
Soulja Boy

Soulja Boy releases his new album "Big Draco 2."


If there's one thing you need to know about Soulja Boy, it's that he's going to release whatever music he makes. During his latest interview with The Breakfast Club, Big Draco explained that he has been proud of absolutely everything he's dropped over the years, keeping his confidence on ten with the release of his new album Big Draco 2.

One of the most consistent rappers in the game, Soulja Boy makes sure to feed his fans with new music just about every week. It seems he's always got a dozen albums in the works in addition to his video game and entertainment projects. This week, following the tragic murder of rapper Young Dolph, whom Soulja had beef with, Big Draco was removed from the Memphis leg of the Millenium tour, but he's still making sure his fans have all of his new music.

Big Draco 2 is officially out now on all streaming platforms, featuring Jessica Dime and Feby. Listen to the album below and let us know what you think.


Tracklist:

1. Broke
2. Pop My Shit
3. Pressure Breaks Pipes
4. Bust Em Down
5. Island
6. Bands Up
7. Figured It Out
8. Blitz (feat. Jessica Dime)
9. Flexin (feat. Feby)
10. Kaboom
11. Bodies
12. Dancing Like Diddy

