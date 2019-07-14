Last we reported on Soulja Boy, he was sentenced to 240 days in jail, back in April. The "Crank That" rapper and producer was sentenced due to a violation of his probation, following his failure to complete his court-ordered community service, and then attempting to falsify evidence that he had completed said community service. Though his attorney attempted to explain to the judge how Soulja had experienced a remorseful "awakening" during the previous 20 days, it still didn't prompt the judge to go any easier on him. 40 days were credited from his sentence however, due to time he had already previously served. But now, headlines have revealed that the artist is actually being let out of today, just under 5 months earlier than his originally stated sentencing.

According to jail records obtained by TMZ, the rapper is set to be released today, after spending only a little over three months behind bars, meaning he's been let out a whole 146 days early. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s department informed sources that his rapid release was based on: Soulja's good behavior during the time he served, as well as overcrowding. It seems Soulja's luck has been looking up, as whilst he was still spending time behind bars we also revealed that his kidnapping case had actually been rejected by prosecutors, due to insufficient evidence.