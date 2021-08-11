Big Draco may be in the running for having the most "first rapper to" records under his belt, but following a recent interview with Power 106, it appears that Soulja Boy has joined a long list of artists who have been out-smoked by Snoop Dogg.

Soulja Boy's Snoop Dogg story does, however, date back to the late 2000s, when Tha Doggfather was working on his tenth studio album Malice n Wonderland. The often-memed Atlanta rapper appeared on the album's seventh track, "Pronto," and apparently the studio session for that song eventually turned into a neverending smoke session.



Taylor Hill/Getty Images

"Me and Snoop was recording a song — it was a song called 'Pronto' on Malice 'N Wonderland," Soulja Boy explains. "I went over to the studio, and he had a studio at his house. We at the crib playing Madden and stuff like that. And we just start smoking and smoking and smoking and smoking, and we kept smoking. We kept smoking and just kept smoking!"

"I have other two homeboys in there, so every time they kept passing me the blunt, I kept passing it to them," Big Draco continues. "And Snoop just kept smoking. I looked at Snoop, and I was just like, 'I'm high. I am high! I quit! I don't know what's going on!'"

According to Soulja Boy, even after he and his friends tapped out, Snoop Dogg didn't flinch and kept the smoke session going all by himself.

Considering that Snoop has previously confirmed that Willie Nelson is the only person to have out-smoked him, Soulja Boy definitely won't be the last rapper to tap out while smoking with the Hip-Hop legend. If you had the chance, would you smoke with Snoop Dogg?