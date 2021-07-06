Riding the high of his new viral hit "Rick & Morty,"Soulja Boy recently sat down to chop it up with Gillie Da Kid and Wallo on Milllion Dollaz Worth Of Game. During the conversation, Soulja took a moment to speak on some of his memorable studio sessions, highlighting his experiences working with Kanye West, 50 Cent, and Diddy.

"Probably Kanye, 50, and Diddy," recalls Soulja. "When we locked in, that shit was just different. Especially Kanye. When he making music, that shit is different. I was like damn. But that made me a better artist too. He didn't even know it. I just go off creativity. He really be in there like I need it to sound like this, I need you to do this, I need you to do that. I'm like bro, what the fuck."

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

"But that made me better as an artist, as a producer," he continues. "When I'm mixing and recording, I'm like, I can do that shit like Kanye. I can do that shit like 50. They helped me get better too."

When Gillie asks specifically about his session with Diddy, Soulja Boy has nothing but praise for the mogul. "That's Puff, bro!" says Soulja. "I just be learning when we be in a session. We be building though, cause I be producing too. But when I be listening to what he be making, he's on a whole other level when it comes to creating. I just be soaking up game. But he be soaking up game too, cause he be like I like this, I want you to make this beat for me."

Gillie notes the difference between younger artists and older producers, with the former operating more on impulse and excitement -- a formula that often leads to success. Soulja agrees with the assessment. "That's how I'm feeling about a lot of songs," he continues. "The best songs is when we were just having fun...I got a song like that called 'Rick & Morty," it's going viral right now as we speak with millions of plays. I was literally bullshittin' and everybody know it. But the shit came out hard though!"

