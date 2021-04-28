The world is a better place when Soulja Boy has a hit song. The 30-year-old rapper has managed to remain culturally relevant for nearly the last fifteen years, influencing multiple generations of rappers in the way they approach social media. Big Draco was going viral before going viral was even introduced into our verbiage. He's had memorable moments spanning his entire career, but some of those moments have had not much (if anything at all) to do with his music.

With the present success of "She Make It Clap," the long-tenured rapper officially has his latest smash record, reaching #1 on Billboard's Top Triller US chart. The song comes with a popular dance challenge, which is pretty simple to follow along. While it may never surpass the dance craze brought on by "Crank Dat," it's proven to be an extremely successful track for Soulja Boy. Everyone has been trying out the challenge, including radio hosts Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy, who filmed themselves royally failing the dance during a break from The Breakfast Club.

"Do the challenge they said.......it will be cute they said," joked Charlamagne in his caption. "The moral of the story is DON’T Listen To The Kids Bro!!!!!" In the video, the two hosts go through the motions, awkwardly performing the moves before Charla knocks Envy off his pivot.

Soulja Boy found the video amusing, reacting with a laughing emoji and some prayer hands, seemingly thanking them for taking part. Despite him appreciating the gesture, others wish they never pressed play on the clip. "This hurt to watch," wrote TDE rapper Reason in the comments. "Y’all both got on nasty fits," said Wayno, roasting them both.

Watch the video below and let us know what you think. How'd they do?



