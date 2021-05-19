Soulja Boy is an innovator and trailblazer in the rap game with bigger aspirations outside of the music industry. We know that, though. He's still on a mission to bring the Soulja Boy console to the masses, even if there's reluctance among dedicated gamers. However, the rapper's innovated and changed the way we use technology. He even reminded us earlier this year that he predicted the COVID-era of dating with his smash hit, "Kiss Me Thru The Phone."



If you've been following the rapper's Twitter account lately, you know that he, like many others, has been heavy on the crypto wave. In a recent interview with HNHH, the rapper briefly touched on crypto and being the first rapper to make an NFT. For someone who has been on the cutting edge of technology for the past decade, Soulja Boy explained that he has the utmost respect for Elon Musk.

"I love Elon Musk. I’m right there with them. Dogecoin going to the moon. Let’s go. What we waiting on. Get it to a dollar, today. Now," he said. "Love Elon, support everything that he does. Yes. Genius. Yes. Don’t play with Elon Musk, at all."

However, the two have yet to actually sit down with each other for any sort of meeting but Draco insists that he has some ideas for Musk including adding video games to his vehicles.

"No, I ain’t talked to Elon Musk," he said. "Why hasn’t Soulja Boy talked to Elon Musk? He talked to Kanye, right? Elon Musk get on the phone with Soulja Boy, damn! I got ideas and shit, too! I like Tesla too, n****! What the fuck? I got my own video game console. Put that shit in a Tesla! Don’t you got video games in a Tesla? Who gon’ establish these connections for me?! That’s why I signed to Virgin Music! Virgin, help me!"

