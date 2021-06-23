Soulja Boy has been ramping up the efforts ahead of the release of his forthcoming album Draco. The SODMG head honcho soared to the top of the Billboard charts with the release of his single, "She Make It Clap" which was largely due to its success on TikTok. The viral dance has continued to help the rapper do big numbers but it appears that Soulja is striving to keep the momentum up with a remix of the song.



Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

It appears that Draco's making that Bronx connection on the "She Make It Clap" remix. This week, French Montana revealed that he laid down a verse for the record and many fans have been quite excited over it. French makes plenty of current pop cultural references, many of them focused on the Kardashian-Jenner clan that he was once associated with. Within a minute, French Montana namedrops Travis Scott and Kylie, Kim Kardashian and Kanye's divorce, and his ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian. He also cleverly makes a reference to rumors that James Harden dropped $100K for a date with Saweetie.

The upcoming remix to "She Make It Clap" will arrive in the near future. Soulja announced that his forthcoming album would be dropping on July 28th so keep your eyes peeled for that.

Check out the clip previewing French Montana's remix to the single below.