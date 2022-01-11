mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Soulja Boy Prepares For "Aquarius" Season With New Single

Aron A.
January 11, 2022 15:52
162 Views
00
0
Via YouTube Via YouTube
Via YouTube

Aquarius
Soulja Boy

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Soulja Boy unveils his latest single, "Aquarius."


The Christmas season is officially over and we're over a week into the new year, which means the next big hallmark holiday on the calendar is Valentine's Day. It seems like Big Draco is preparing to celebrate the day of romance with a brand new project titled, Heartbreak Soulja. Earlier today, the rapper went to the platform that broke his career to debut a new single titled, "Aquarius." The rapper's latest song feels directly inspired by Gunna, which is quite timely since DS4EVER dropped on Friday. Soulja gets in his loverboy bag, as he details spoiling his lady and shares his thoughts on monogamy. 

Aside from a possible new project in the pipeline, Soulja Boy recently announced that his new docuseries, The Life Of Draco is set to debut on Jan. 21st on Revolt.

Check out the latest song from Soulja Boy below.

Quotable Lyrics
A hundred thousand cash on a shopping spree
She ain't gon' play  by me
I was a champion
I rose like a rose out the concrete

Soulja Boy
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  162
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Soulja Boy
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Soulja Boy Prepares For "Aquarius" Season With New Single
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject