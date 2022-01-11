Soulja Boy Prepares For "Aquarius" Season With New Single

The Christmas season is officially over and we're over a week into the new year, which means the next big hallmark holiday on the calendar is Valentine's Day. It seems like Big Draco is preparing to celebrate the day of romance with a brand new project titled, Heartbreak Soulja. Earlier today, the rapper went to the platform that broke his career to debut a new single titled, "Aquarius." The rapper's latest song feels directly inspired by Gunna, which is quite timely since DS4EVER dropped on Friday. Soulja gets in his loverboy bag, as he details spoiling his lady and shares his thoughts on monogamy.

Aside from a possible new project in the pipeline, Soulja Boy recently announced that his new docuseries, The Life Of Draco is set to debut on Jan. 21st on Revolt.

Check out the latest song from Soulja Boy below.

Quotable Lyrics

A hundred thousand cash on a shopping spree

She ain't gon' play by me

I was a champion

I rose like a rose out the concrete