Soulja Boy is always one to speak his mind, especially on social media. While the rapper may have had harsh words for Kanye West in the past, he's since changed his tune, and today, he offered some lofty praise for the Donda rapper.

The drama between the two (although it was pretty one-sided) began back in November when Kanye removed Soulja's verse from his Donda record "Remote Control," after referring to the verse as "trash" during his inflammatory Drink Champs podcast appearance. The "beef" didn't last very long, as Ye soon apologized and Soulja Boy happily accepted. Since that time, things have taken a turn for a positive, although Soulja briefly blamed Kanye for getting removed from other artists' songs.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In January, Soulja confirmed he was still on good terms with Ye, although he followed that up with some good ol' public trolling in February, concerning all the Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson drama.

Whatever's happened the past few months, as well as his removal from the first Donda effort, Soulja Boy was back in with Kanye for Donda 2 sessions. The rapper makes an appearance on the new album, which is available via Kanye's stem player.

Now, in response to getting time in the studio with Ye, Soulja has issued some praise. The rapper took to twitter praising Kanye for pushing him to "another level," and expressed his desire to collaborate with the Chicago native once more, calling him "inspiring." "Kanye pushed me to another level on Donda 2," he wrote, "We need to collab more. He inspiring."

Check out the tweet below. Are you looking forward to more Soulja x Kanye collabs?