By now, we all know that Verzuz is noted as being a "celebration of music" and although it was introduced as a face-off of sorts, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz don't typically promote one winner over the other. However, the streets don't adhere to those rules, and while no one is crowned at the end, Rap and Hip Hop fans make sure to take note of each track before casting their votes on social media.

For weeks, Soulja Boy and Bow Wow have been taking playful shots at one another online in anticipation of their Verzuz appearances. The longtime friends have pulled videos out of the vault and cracked jokes at the other's expense, and now Soulja is kicking things up a notch by offering up a bet to his Verzuz foe.



Rick Diamond / Staff / Getty Images

"If you win the Verzuz, I'll give you the pink slip to my Lambo," Soulja said while showing off his luxury cherry red-colored whip. "I bet a hundred thousand dollars that you do not got your Lambo still. I still got my same Lambo. I bought my sh*t cash. I own it. Stop playing with me Bow Wow." He closed it out with a laugh while saying, "You do not got your Lambo no more!"

Bow Wow has yet to respond, but considering his Instagram Stories show him jet-setting with Diddy and Ray J to attend Quality Control Music's Pierre "Pee" Thomas's lavish birthday bash, he might not have the time just yet.

Check out Soulja Boy's declaration below.