Soulja Boy Is Still Shining On New Single "Mad"

Soulja Boy has been ramping up the efforts ahead of the release of his forthcoming project, Draco. The rapper revealed that he's expecting to drop the album in late July during a recent interview with HNHH, whether or not Virgin Music gives him the greenlight. That being said, he's back to flooding the streets with new music following the success of his TikTok-friendly anthem, "She Make It Clap."

This week, the rapper returned with his latest single, "Mad." Backed by massive, victorious horns to celebrate Draco's latest comeback, Soulja Boy treads familiar ground, detailing his lavish purchases and his obsession with firearms.

The new track arrives after the release of his "Rick & Morty" soundtrack which has since been used by Adult Swim to promote the fifth season of the animated series.

Quotable Lyrics

I come like the army, you know that I'm poppin'

I ain't what I ain't, I am what I am

I'm uppin' my choppa, I'm gon' shoot at them

I'm ballin' on n***as, I'm breaking the rim