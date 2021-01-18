Soulja Boy Is On The Hunt On "Where The Bag At"

Soulja Boy has been flooding the internet with new music these days which seems like a sign that he'll be making yet another attempt at a "major comeback." Hopefully, it sticks this time around. Since the beginning of the year, he's released new songs on his Soundcloud and Audiomack pages so quickly, it's sometimes hard to keep up.

Today, the rapper slid through with an anthem for anyone in need of some motivation. He released his new single, "Where The Bag At" which, content-wise, is on-par with the Soulja Boy brand. He takes a more melodic route on this one with subtle influences of gospel music informing the production.

Check out the latest single from Soulja Boy below and keep your eyes peeled for more new music from him.

Quotable Lyrics

Taking chances just to get to the bag, n***a

Slidin' 'round with that stick, then I'm ridin' with my n***a

Gettin cash the fast way, just me and my n***a

Ain't no time for play-play, where that bag n***a?

