Soulja Boy Is On His Melodic Vibes On "Pullin Up"

You can expect for Soulja Boy to capitalize off of any viral moment with the release of new music. Big Draco returned this week with his latest offering, "Pullin' Up," a chance of pace in comparison to his recent releases. Draco's in his melodic bag on this one with shimmering production and soulful vocal samples wedged in between bars. Thematically, the rapper treads familiar grounds as he details his array of jewelry and the 150 shooters that are bound to follow him anywhere he pull up.

The rapper's latest release arrives in the midst of his feud with Kanye West resurfacing. During Ye's appearance on Drink Champs, he offered a backhanded compliment to Soulja Boy. Praising Draco's influence, Ye also bashed his verse that he submitted for DONDA. As you could expect, Soulja Boy has had plenty to say in response.

Check out Soulja Boy's new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

You talked down on the gang, how you got bopped

You snitchin' on my gang, now he gettin' dropped

They know I'm goin' platinum every time I drop

He dissin' on my gang, now he got shot