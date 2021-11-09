mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Soulja Boy Is On His Melodic Vibes On "Pullin Up"

Aron A.
November 08, 2021 20:25
1.3K Views
44
1
Via YouTube Via YouTube
Via YouTube

Pullin Up
Soulja Boy

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
19% (12)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
9 MAKE IT STOP

Soulja Boy switches it up on his latest release.


You can expect for Soulja Boy to capitalize off of any viral moment with the release of new music. Big Draco returned this week with his latest offering, "Pullin' Up," a chance of pace in comparison to his recent releases. Draco's in his melodic bag on this one with shimmering production and soulful vocal samples wedged in between bars. Thematically, the rapper treads familiar grounds as he details his array of jewelry and the 150 shooters that are bound to follow him anywhere he pull up.

The rapper's latest release arrives in the midst of his feud with Kanye West resurfacing. During Ye's appearance on Drink Champs, he offered a backhanded compliment to Soulja Boy. Praising Draco's influence, Ye also bashed his verse that he submitted for DONDA. As you could expect, Soulja Boy has had plenty to say in response.

Check out Soulja Boy's new song below.  

Quotable Lyrics
You talked down on the gang, how you got bopped
You snitchin' on my gang, now he gettin' dropped
They know I'm goin' platinum every time I drop
He dissin' on my gang, now he got shot

Soulja Boy
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  4  4
  1
  1.3K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Soulja Boy
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Soulja Boy Is On His Melodic Vibes On "Pullin Up"
44
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject