Soulja Boy is In Go-Mode On "No Looking Back"

Aron A.
August 10, 2021 17:00
No Looking Back
Soulja Boy

Soulja Boy taps Skinnyfromthe9, Lil Twist, and NBA OG 3Three for his new project.


There's really no days off in Soulja Boy's schedule. Whether you love him or hate him, the rapper is constantly up to something. This year, he's been keeping a steady stream of music in the hands of all of his fans but much of it was part of the roll out for Big Draco. The album dropped last month and now, he's followed it up with another new body of work.

At the top of the week, Soulja Boy slid through with a brand new project titled, No Looking Back. Laced up with 16 songs in total, the rapper enlists artists like Lil Twist, NBA OG 3Three, and the newly signed SODMG member Skinnyfromthe9 for the project.

Peep No Looking Back below and sound of with your favorite track in the comments. 

