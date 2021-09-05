Soulja Boy Is Going At Necks On "What You Doin"

There's hardly ever a moment where Soulja Boy isn't flexing on his adversaries. You can't blame him, either. Over the course of his career, he's been constantly counted out, even when it comes to the discourse surrounding his influence. Frankly, there's a lot of rappers that wouldn't be able to have succeeded without the blueprint that Soulja Boy laid down.

This year, specifically, Soulja Boy has been on an impeccable run. Though "She Make It Clap" has been his biggest song in nearly a decade, the rapper's been keeping a steady stream of music on deck. On Friday, he released Swag 4 -- a mixtape that treads similar grounds to his other offerings. However, Soulja's ear for beats is still unmatched. On "What You Doin," Soulja employs Protege Beats who puts Eastern strings and 808s in a blender for a blistering banger. Meanwhile, the beat serves as the perfect canvas for Soulja Boy to talk his sh*t.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Breakin' down this pack, what the fuck you doin'?

All this money coming, y'aint cashin' out, what you doing?

This a droptop, boy this ain't no mothafuckin' Buick

Y'aint getting to no money, n***a, what the fuck you doing?