Soulja Boy Is Caked Up On "CEO"

Aron A.
January 02, 2021 16:36
Soulja Boy is back with his latest single.


Over the past two years, Soulja Boy has attempted to solidify his major comeback but unfortunately, he's faced major setbacks. At the height of his comeback tour, he was arrested and was quietly released, remaining incredibly low-key in the public eye. He has dropped off some music, as well as created some viral moments, but it looks like he's getting straight back to work now that we're in 2021.

The rapper has always described himself as a boss in his own right and he doubles down on it on his latest single, "CEO." The record runs for a little over a minute and a half as Big Draco tackles icy trap production with massive flexes and sometimes, unintelligible bars.

Check out the latest offering from Soulja Boy below. What are your thoughts on his latest song?

Quotable Lyrics
Lil n***a got hit with that heat
Ol' pussy ass n***a don't come on my street
Young Draco spray on your block, repeat

