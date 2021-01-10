Soulja Boy Is Back With "Zip"

Soulja Boy stormed into 2021 with a purpose, especially after the tumultuous few years he's had. The beginning of 2019 was marked by his "major comeback" that was ultimately derailed due to his incarceration. But since his release, he's minded his business and put in work, whether it's in the studio or video game streaming services.

Soulja's been unleashing song after song over the past few weeks and today, he came through with a new offering. "Zip" is a sinister banger that finds Big Draco lurking through the eerie production with threats of spinning the block through his raspy voice. Soulja sounds like he's refreshed and inspired, again. Perhaps, this recent string of singles he's offered will serve as the lead up to his next studio album.

Check out the track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Started off with a zip

Made my money flip

The jet take a trip

I'm talkin' poker chips