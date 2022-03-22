Soulja Boy Is Back With "Catch Me A Body"

Say what you will about Soulja Boy but the man works his ass off. His work ethic has continuously been shown in his efforts in music, television, tech, and even his recently launched podcast. Just after launching his new project, Big Draco 3, he's continued to flood the streets with new music, even if it sometimes falls on deaf ears.

This week, the rapper came through with a belligerent new banger titled, "Catch Me A Body." The rapper's latest single is among the new releases that find him exploring new sounds on a production tip. However, the lyrical content treads similar grounds to most Soulja Boy songs, despite the hunger in his tone as he bashes his haters.

Check out the latest offering from Big Draco below and make sure you check out our 2021 interview with him here.

Quotable Lyrics

Spent 150 thousands on a brand new Vette

You reach for my neck, I'mma leave this pussy n***a back

Back-to-back on the opps we spinnin'

