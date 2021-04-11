Soulja Boy Is Back With "Came From The Bottom"

Despite the numerous setbacks in the past year or two, it seems that Soulja Boy is finally back on the right track. The SODMG leader has been unveiling new singles regularly since the top of the year including "Make It Clap" which is now a TikTok-certified anthem. It seems like Soulja Boy has spoken his recent success into existence since he also penned a brand new deal with Virgin.

The signing wasn't going to slow down the output, though. Fresh off of the announcement, the rapper returned with a brand new single this weekend titled, "Came From The Bottom." Soulja runs through a grungy beat with major flexes that only he can pull off.

Check out the latest offering from Soulja Boy below. Are you feeling his new record?

Quotable Lyrics

Murder gang, money gang, spit fire just like a dragon

I rub on that lamp like Aladdin

I beat up that pot, I whip up that spot

I change my location, I run up my guap