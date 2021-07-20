Soulja Boy Is After His On "Did What?!"

Whether or not you like Soulja Boy, there's no denying his hustle. In the past week and a half alone, he's unleashed several new singles including the remix to "Rick N Morty" with both Rich The Kid and Tory Lanez. Yesterday, he finally unveiled the long-awaited "She Make It Clap" remix with French Montana that first debuted at Verzuz. Each release takes us closer and closer to his forthcoming album, Draco which is supposedly due out next week.

It looks like the rapper isn't slowing down ahead of the album's release. Today, he slid through with the release of his new single, "Did What?!" where he delivers a more concise and expressive flow that sounds influenced by the rising generation of Southern rappers.

Check his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

N***a, what?! What?! N***a, you did what?!

What's the location, n***a, you slid what?!

Young n***as comin' through you know you gon' get hit up

Murda gang and Money Gang, pussy boy, it's a stick up