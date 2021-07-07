In the last year, we've seen McDonald's up their marketing game through collaborative campaigns with rapper Travis Scott, K-pop group BTS, international sensation J Balvin, and more. Could Soulja Boy be the next entertainer to land a major deal with the fast-food restaurant chain?

"I got a billion dollar idea [lightbulb emoji] @McDonalds trust me," tweeted the rapper over the weekend. It took a few days for the major corporation's social media team to respond, but they told Soulja their ears were open for his genius idea, which got him to elaborate.

"The SouljaBurger but the secret is the ingredients," explained Big Draco. "I’ll dm them to you trust me this will go VIRAL!"



Robert Kamau/Getty Images

Do you think Soulja Boy is about to have his next big viral moment with a McDonald's partnership? Any guesses as to what the secret ingredient is in his burger?

Recently, Draco has been pitching a second part to his Verzuz battle against Bow Wow, also speaking about the lessons he's picked up from Kanye West, Diddy, 50 Cent, and others over the years. Additionally, an update became available in his ongoing abuse case against Jane Doe, in which he denies any wrongdoing. Read more about that here and check out the McDonald's-related posts below.