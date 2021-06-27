Soulja Boy Grabs T.I. For New Single "Copy & Paste" Before Verzuz Battle

Deep down, we all knew that Soulja Boy would not waste a perfect opportunity to promo some new music. As the influential rapper and producer makes his way to the Verzuz stage to battle Bow Wow, the self-proclaimed icon also dropped off some new music. Entitled "Copy & Paste," the new single features T.I.

As the title suggests, "Copy & Paste," is about rappers stealing Soulja Boy's swag. T.I. even drops some clever bars about how he invented trap music. Both artists lay down what they brought to the game and how they influenced it. The instrumental is a knocker, and maybe would have been better reserved for a club track. Nonetheless, T.I. proceeds to murder his verse as if the song were his own. Check out the new single and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Okay, I just be minding my business (Uh-huh)

And niggas ain't gon' wan' admit it (Uh-uh)

But trap music wouldn't be in existence if I ain't invent it (What?)

You're welcome, so silly

Poppin' my shit, hope them fuck niggas hear me

Y'all know it's my city

