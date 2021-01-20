Soulja Boy Got The Loud On Deck On "Zaza"

Despite coming in the game with the "Pretty Boy Swag," Soulja Boy has become one of the trippiest rappers in the game. Though it appears that he may have slowed down on the lean and other pharmaceuticals, he has not quit rolling up pounds of the loudest. Once upon a time, he even claimed his lungs can withstand more kush smoke than the likes of Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa combined. This claim has yet to be proven true.

While we might not see Soulja Boy face-off against Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa combined, he came through with an anthem for the smokers with "Zaza." The rapper's latest single is an ode to one of the most sought after strains right now. Soulja's raspy voice cuts through the gritty production as he describes a day-in-the-life.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Stacks On Deck, Money Gang, blowin' on Zaza

Young Drako, I'm not with the rara

Hop out the cut, n***a pop like Impala

Whippin' up dope, magic, Ta-da