It's been a busy day for Soulja Boy as he's calling people to the carpet. He's recently made headlines due to his back and forth banter with Bow Wow as the rappers prepare for their appearance on Verzuz, but on Wednesday (June 16), Soulja had a bone to pick with a few people. The "I Did It First" icon exploded on Instagram Live as he went after Charlamagne Tha God after The Breakfast Club host remarked that Soulja wasn't really from Atlanta, causing the rapper to put Charlamagne in his place.

The rants weren't over, because after Akademiks reposted the clip, Hitmaka slid in the comments showing that he was laughing, and Soulja didn't appreciate it. "Yung Berg, you is a b*tch, boy," said Soulja. "Go get your chain back. Didn't I take yo chain a long time ago? That Transformers chain? You ain't neva get it back?" He then brought up the previous altercations involving Hitmaka being assaulted.

"P*ssy ass n*gga don't never be under no f*ckin' comments under Akademiks post leaving no f*ckin' laughing emojis," Soulja added. "You lame!... Stealing beats, you don't make beats for real. Stick to gettin' n*ggas to makin' beats for you and you sell them to other artists and act like you made it."

Soulja told Hitmaka to "keep my name out your mouth," adding, "You'll never make a hit by yourself like 'She Make It Clap.' Solo that'll go number one on the Billboard. You'll never write and produce a record at sixteen that go platinum, that go triple platinum, that go viral. P*ssy ass n*gga."

