Soulja Boy Gets Active On "Whip It"

It's been an eventful few days for Soulja Boy. No one really expected that the rapper would be engulfed in some sort of feud with the WWE but still, he found himself at the receiving end of a scathing diss from Randy Orton and others. Soulja Boy insists that he can defeat all of them in the ring and we're all waiting to see that happen.

Thankfully, the latest in Soulja Boy's internet antics actually arrived with some new music. The rapper uploaded a brand new banger to Soundcloud called, "Whip It." It treads familiar ground for any Soulja Boy track, discussing money, drug trafficking, and of course, Dracos. It's a short record running for 1:40 minutes. Check it out below and off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Bitch, I'm ready to kick down your door

Boom, boom, n***a, get on the floor

Get the Pontiac lit, n***a I gotta go

Air that bitch out if a n***a want smoke