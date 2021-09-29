Ever since the internet infiltrated the rap game, Soulja Boy has staked his claim as the first rapper to do a whole lot of things.

Some of the claims aren't necessarily untrue, as the "Kiss Me Thru The Phone" rapper was a pioneer throughout the mid-to-late 2000s but recently it's gotten to the point where Big Soulja claims he was the first rapper to do just about everything.

In the past few months alone, Soulja Boy has claimed that he was the first rapper to rock BAPE, the first rapper with Kim Kardashian, the first rapper to buy a planet and the first rapper to buy Boosie Badazz' new movie, My Struggle.

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

More recently, however, Big Drako has taken to the world of ink and stationery to support his newest flex.

In a DJ Akademiks Instagram video, Soulja Boy zooms in and out on a pair of fountain pens which he claims cost $10,000 and also that he was the first rapper to have a $10,000 pen.

"I was the first rapper with a $10,000 pen," he flexed. "Y'all don't got $10,000 pens, cut it out."

While this is obviously an attempt at comedy, it does raise the question: is this Soulja Boy "I was the first rapper to ________" trend played out? A lot of IG users under Akademiks' post seemed to think so, leaving comments like "First rapper to constantly use a played out joke that he’s the first rapper," and "dont care its not funny anymore," it's clear fans are sick of the first rapper jokes.

What do you think? Is this joke too played out? Is it just corny now? Is Soulja Boy just corny now? Let us know in the comments.