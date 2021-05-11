Soulja Boy finally made his long-awaited comeback into the mainstream with his viral hit "She Make It Clap." As the song continues to gain traction across streaming platforms, new allegations against him have surfaced. In a civil lawsuit filed today in Los Angeles Superior Court, former girlfriend of DeAndre Cortez "Soulja Boy" Way claims that he subjected her to sexual and physical abuse, threatened to take her life, and engage in other forms of domestic violence during their time together.

Filed as "Jane Doe," the plaintiff alleges in one complaint that Way's physical abuse was so aggressive that she miscarried his child and sustained permanent damage to her reproductive organs. In another altercation, the anonymous victim claims after she told Way of plans to visit her family, he reacted aggressively and punched her so hard that his own security intervened to prevent more serious harm.



Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for BET

She continued to allege that throughout the course of the relationship, sex was often nonconsensual and coerced through threats of violence. If she refused his sexual advances, she claims he would resort to physical abuse to force her to comply. The plaintiff explains that even the most minor of "offenses" enraged Way to violence, highlighting how she could not bring up his infidelity without being harmed. At one point, he allegedly shared footage of himself holding a gun and threatening her life.

Besides physical abuse, the plaintiff and her young child were subjected to witnessing Way's infidelity and were evicted from his home when she expressed concern. “Our client is fortunate she was able to escape Way’s reign of terror and domestic abuse,” explained her lawyer Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, one of the law firms representing the"Jane Doe."



Rich Polk/Getty Images

She continued, “Still, she struggles to rebuild her life as she deals with the stress, fear and humiliation she continues to suffer from the years she remained Way’s emotional and mental captive. She worries about her daughter’s security and safety and about her ability to re-establish her career. How many women’s lives will Way ravage before he is held accountable? We plan for it to end here.”

Soulja Boy has previously faced allegations of abuse from different women, including one last year where he was alleged to viciously attack another woman in a lawsuit. We'll keep you updated with subsequent developments in the case.



Maury Phillips/Getty Images for BET