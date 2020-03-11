One year later, Soulja Boy is still a breath of fresh air. The man is out here hawking dish soap (for real...) while everybody else is worrying their asses off about catching the coronavirus. If that ain't representative of what this man stands for, I don't know what is. During his recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, the 29-year-old rapper discussed all of the viral moments he was recently part of, including his "Draaakkkeeeee????" utterance and his differences with Tyga. One of the many newsworthy stories involving Big Drako in 2019 had to do with Famous Dex after the two got into a heated verbal altercation on Instagram Live. Their spat was explained on the radio.

Charlamagne Tha God mentioned that one of his favourite Soulja Boy moments from the previous year lies in his fight with Famous Dex over the phone. However, he dealt a heavy hand of disrespect Dexter's way, not even remembering his name.

"That's how it be sometimes, you just be so mad," said Soulja Boy Tell'em before declaring himself the winner in the battle. "It's just young being young, wylin' out and not thinking."

Relive the fight by swiping above and let us know if you think Soulja Boy defeated Famous Dex. Also, while you're at it, go cop some of this man's new dish soap!