Soulja Boy Drops Off "Toxic"

Soulja Boy is only a week and some change removed from the release of his latest projectt Big Draco. Unfortunately, it didn't make a massive splash on the Billboard 200 as he likely intended. He's still on the move, keeping a steady stream of music on deck with another project likely in the cut. For the timebeing, he's preparing for the upcoming release of Big Draco (Deluxe) which will likely be due out in the weeks to come. No word on any of the features but some of the singles he's recently released are quite promising.

On Sunday, the rapper returned with an R&B-infused jam titled, "Toxic." Diving into his loverboy bag, the rapper details a relationship that's run its course yet still haunts him regularly. Tough times for Draco.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

I gotta be the realest n***a you ever seen

I gotta be the streetest n***a with this M-16

I got the money, I got the power, I'm havin' everything

I got this choppa, I got this choppa, I'll clear the whole scene