Soulja Boy Drops Off "Swag 4" Mixtape Ft. G$ Lil Ronnie

He has never been an artist who is intimidated by anything, and despite Drake's epic rollout for Certified Lover Boy, Soulja Boy is making this New Music Friday his own. The "I did it first" rapper has not been happy in recent days as he has taken to the internet to call out Kanye West. By now, many of us know that West cut Soulja from Donda—a move that would make the viral icon upset.

Regardless, Soulja has returned with a new project, Swag 4, and he promised that there is a Kanye diss track within. On Instagram, following the news of Swag 4's arrival, Soulja Boy also previewed the visual for his tracks "Johnny Cage" and "Homer Simpson," with the latter sounding like he was influenced by Blueface's off-tempo California style.

We'll let you decide for yourself, so stream Swag 4 and let us know what you think of Soulja Boy's latest.

Tracklist

1. I Pity the Fool

2. Yellow On Yellow

3. Westside Zone 1

4. Hold On Wait

5. JPay

6. Shawn Carter

7. Paraphernalia

8. Johnny Cage

9. Run Thru the City

10. Recharge

11. Bussin ft. G$ Lil Ronnie

12. What You Doin

13. Shoot Da Draco

14. You Crazy