mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Soulja Boy Drops Off New Single "Johnny Cage"

Aron A.
September 01, 2021 19:20
343 Views
02
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Johnny Cage
Soulja Boy

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Soulja Boy drops off more new heat before "Swag 4."


It's been a rollercoaster of a year for Soulja Boy who has been delivering some pretty solid records. Songs like "She Make It Clap" became viral sensations while "Rick N Morty" recently received a video treatment alongside Rich The Kid. Even with the influx of new music that he's been dropping over the past few months, including his album Big Draco, it seems like he's returning to a similar grind reminiscent of his mixtape days.

The rapper's keeping the momentum up with a brand new project this Friday titled, "Swag 4." Over the past few days, he's shared several records including "Shawn Carter (Jay-Z)." Though no Kanye West diss record dropped, he came through with a Mortal Kombat-inspired single titled, "Johnny Cage." 

Swag 4 drops Sept. 3rd.

Quotable Lyrics
Big stick on me, yeah, knock down your big homie
FN on the backseat, who gon' pick on me?
Uh, uh, uh I'ma dump mine
N***a get DP'd, jumped like the lunchline

Soulja Boy
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  2
  0
  343
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Soulja Boy
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Soulja Boy Drops Off New Single "Johnny Cage"
02
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject