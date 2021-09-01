Soulja Boy Drops Off New Single "Johnny Cage"

It's been a rollercoaster of a year for Soulja Boy who has been delivering some pretty solid records. Songs like "She Make It Clap" became viral sensations while "Rick N Morty" recently received a video treatment alongside Rich The Kid. Even with the influx of new music that he's been dropping over the past few months, including his album Big Draco, it seems like he's returning to a similar grind reminiscent of his mixtape days.

The rapper's keeping the momentum up with a brand new project this Friday titled, "Swag 4." Over the past few days, he's shared several records including "Shawn Carter (Jay-Z)." Though no Kanye West diss record dropped, he came through with a Mortal Kombat-inspired single titled, "Johnny Cage."

Swag 4 drops Sept. 3rd.

Quotable Lyrics

Big stick on me, yeah, knock down your big homie

FN on the backseat, who gon' pick on me?

Uh, uh, uh I'ma dump mine

N***a get DP'd, jumped like the lunchline