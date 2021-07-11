Soulja Boy Drops Off New Single "Hit"

Soulja Boy is nearing the release date for his forthcoming project, Draco. The rapper's album is set to drop later this month with some massive features attached to it. He recently debuted the remix to his hit single, "She Make It Clap" which will feature French Montana and Nicki Minaj, though it's quite possible that those aren't the only two massive names that will appear on the project.

In the lead-up to the release of Draco, the rapper returned this week with a brand new record called, "Hit." It's a short effort that runs for a little over a minute and a half. Eloquent strings and heavy drums drive the production while Soulja Boy does what he does best -- talk his shit.

Check out the latest record from Soulja Boy below.

Quotable Lyrics

Ain't askin' no questions, I just came to hit

When I'm in the booth, I'm droppin' a hit

When they makin' diss songs, I'mma get that boy hit

My diamonds, they hit, your bitch get hit

