Soulja Boy Drops Off New Album "Big Draco"

Off the top, it's hard to recall if Soulja Boy is the first rapper to release an album on Wednesday, July 28th -- but it's likely that he'll take credit for doing so all the same. Today marks the arrival of his new Big Draco album, which also happens to be landing on Soulja's thirty-first birthday. Is he the first rapper to release an album on his thirty-first birthday? Let's go with yes.

Released independently through his own SODMG record label, the twelve-track Big Draco features guest appearances from Bow Wow, Omarion, Desiigner, and Tadoe. The first rapper to assemble such a lineup on a twelve-track album? How does this man keep setting new trends? Despite clocking in at a dozen songs, Soulja's Big Draco runtime is a mere twenty-six minutes. For the most part, every song is under three minutes, save for the album's longest track "Trappin So Hard."

Musically, Soulja Boy opts to remain comfortably in his wheelhouse, taking to hard-hitting bangers and flexing to his heart's content. While it's unlikely that skeptics will find themselves converted by Big Draco, he wouldn't be the first rapper (much to his annoyance, no doubt) to find success by sticking to his script. A surefire treat for longtime fans, Soulja's latest album feels like a worthy addition to his catalog, appropriate given how adamantly he's claimed dominion over the name.

Check out Big Draco now and sound off below -- will you be keeping this one on rotation?