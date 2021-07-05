mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Soulja Boy Drops Off His Latest Single "Ratio"

Aron A.
July 05, 2021 17:45
232 Views
01
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Ratio
Soulja Boy

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Big Draco gets into his melodic bag on his latest single, "Ratio."


We're weeks away from the apparent release of Soulja Boy's forthcoming project, Draco. In the past few weeks, he's ramped up the promotional efforts by appearing on Verzuz and making the media rounds including his recent appearance on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game. Even if the hype is still high, the rapper keeping a steady stream of music on deck every single week.

This week, the rapper got into his melodic bag on his latest single, "Ratio." The rapper tackles video game-inspired, Pi'erre Bourne-influenced production and treads familiar grounds as he discusses his favorite firearms, financial freedom, and the collection of cars and jewelry at his disposal.

Big Draco is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Peep his latest record below and share your thoughts in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics
Quarter brick, half a brick, hopped up out the coup
Double down, I got juice, yuh
Runnin' through them bands, all my soldiers salute

Soulja Boy
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  1
  232
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Soulja Boy
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Soulja Boy Drops Off His Latest Single "Ratio"
01
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject