Soulja Boy Drops Off His Latest Single "Ratio"

We're weeks away from the apparent release of Soulja Boy's forthcoming project, Draco. In the past few weeks, he's ramped up the promotional efforts by appearing on Verzuz and making the media rounds including his recent appearance on Million Dollaz Worth Of Game. Even if the hype is still high, the rapper keeping a steady stream of music on deck every single week.

This week, the rapper got into his melodic bag on his latest single, "Ratio." The rapper tackles video game-inspired, Pi'erre Bourne-influenced production and treads familiar grounds as he discusses his favorite firearms, financial freedom, and the collection of cars and jewelry at his disposal.

Big Draco is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Peep his latest record below and share your thoughts in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics

Quarter brick, half a brick, hopped up out the coup

Double down, I got juice, yuh

Runnin' through them bands, all my soldiers salute