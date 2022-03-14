mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Soulja Boy Drops Off "Big Draco 3"

Aron A.
March 14, 2022 12:31
Big Draco 3
Soulja Boy

Soulja Boy serves up the third installment in the "Big Draco" series.


Soulja Boy's coming in strong this year. The rapper made an appearance on Kanye West's Donda 2 and also launched his own reality series on Revolt TV. However, he's remained consistent in his musical output. The series of singles he's dropped over the months have culminated in the release of his latest project, Big Draco 3. Stacked up with 17 songs in total, Draco keeps the features to a minimum and highlights his hit-making abilities without the assistance of any major names. However, he does bring forth a few artists into the gold such as DJ Kiss, who appears on the tracklist twice, iNas X, and Hoodtrophy Bino. 

Over the weekend, the rapper revealed the official dance for "Swag Walk" off of the project, which he's likely introduced to in an attempt to replicate the viral success of "She Make It Clap."

Check out the latest project from Soulja Boy below. 

